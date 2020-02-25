BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- Megan Boswell, the mother of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell, was charged with one count of filing a false police report Tuesday night, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

She provided dectectives and agents with a number of conflicting statements during the investigation.

Evelyn Boswell is still missing.

