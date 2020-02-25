BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- Megan Boswell, the mother of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell, was charged with one count of filing a false police report Tuesday night, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
She provided dectectives and agents with a number of conflicting statements during the investigation.
Evelyn Boswell is still missing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.