A body was found in the Carver’s Gap area of the Appalachian Trail in Carter County on Monday, according to a news release from the county sheriff’s office.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office first received a report of a male body around 2 p.m. Monday. Investigators are working to identify the man and the cause of death and the body will be sent for an autopsy, the release said.

Authorities haven’t released any other information.  

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments