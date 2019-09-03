A body was found in the Carver’s Gap area of the Appalachian Trail in Carter County on Monday, according to a news release from the county sheriff’s office.
The Carter County Sheriff’s Office first received a report of a male body around 2 p.m. Monday. Investigators are working to identify the man and the cause of death and the body will be sent for an autopsy, the release said.
Authorities haven’t released any other information.
