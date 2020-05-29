BRISTOL, Tenn. — Campers started to trickle in to Earhart Campground on Friday in anticipation of this weekend’s spring race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“A lot of the campers that come here come every year to every race,” said Ashley Earhart Thornsberry, the campground’s owner. “And it’s like a big family reunion when they get back together.”
But this weekend, the “family reunion” is smaller than in years’ past – a lot smaller.
Drivers racing around the half-mile track will be surrounded by 162,000 empty seats.
The Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 – a new title for the Food City 500 amid the coronavirus pandemic – will have no spectators in the stands this weekend in a dramatic example of the social distancing measures implemented as professional sports try to resume after COVID-19 disrupted spring schedules. These restrictions are also in place for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, set to take place at BMS on Monday.
Fans will have to watch the races on TV instead.
“It’s a decision that’s been made with the overall health and safety of the general public in mind,” Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of BMS, said in a statement. “Racing without fans is never our first choice, but these are unprecedented times, and we hope that the fans are as excited as we are to see live, at-track competition back on TV in the meantime.”
Despite the major changes, some racing rituals are still alive with small cohorts of fans camping out. Thornsberry said early Friday afternoon that 20 people reserved full hook-up sites and she anticipated campers would still have flags flying, chairs out and grills cooking while they watched the race remotely.
But this unprecedented race weekend without spectators also means that thousands of people won’t come to Bristol and spend money at local businesses that usually expect a big bump in business from the spring race.
“The race is critical for Bristol,” said Karen Hester, who owns two businesses in downtown Bristol. “I mean, twice a year the influx of people coming to our area and the economic impact that it has on our stores and our city is just unbelievable.”
Some of these visitors have become regular customers over the years, picking up Bristol souvenirs at her gift and home décor store Cranberry Lane or sweet treats at Southern Churn.
“We’re such a tourism-driven town that when those kinds of things don’t happen, it makes a big ripple impact to many businesses,” Hester said about the races.
Hotels also saw a steady flow of race weekend business cut off as the hospitality industry grapples with a pandemic that’s forced people to stay home and limit travel.
Stephanie McReynolds, general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn off Interstate 81 in Bristol, Virginia, said it’s an unparalleled situation.
“I’ve been in the industry here in Bristol for 32 years and I’ve never seen anything quite like it to be honest,” she said in a phone interview.
Heading into a typical spring race weekend, business picks up in the middle of the week and rooms are sold out by the weekend, McReynolds said.
But this is not a usual race weekend, which was originally scheduled for early April before NASCAR postponed it and other races.
The Hilton Garden Inn did have an influx in reservations for this weekend, an uptick that McReynolds said may be tied to activity at BMS, which is only allowing essential personnel into the speedway. But the number of guests is “nothing like in years past,” she said.
On top of this, the pandemic hit during their usual peak season, so “we are at 40% occupancy on a good night,” she said.
At Shadrack Campground on Volunteer Parkway, the races bring in a substantial amount of business that helps support them throughout the year.
“Without them, it does make the budget much tighter,” said Jimmy Cornett, the campground’s manager.
However, he said for the last several years, the spring race has drawn far fewer people than the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race in the fall. That race is usually held in August, but is scheduled for Sept. 19 this year.
Cornett said the lack of campers for the spring race will slow them down, but it’s not their only or biggest money driver.
Vickie Dugger, owner of Parkway Wine & Liquor, said both races represent 3% to 4% of revenue in a normal year, but thanks to the increase in sales her store has seen during the pandemic, she doesn’t expect profits to take a hit. Since the pandemic started, weekly sales have jumped 40% to 50% over the previous year.
“It’s a predictable bump we can usually count on, but it’s not going to affect our day-to-day operations,” Dugger said of the lack of race customers.
At the Blue Circle off Bluff City Highway, this is the first spring race under new owners Debbie and Mark Sourbeer, who took over the iconic Bristol restaurant last year.
“When we bought it they already had signs made that said, ‘Welcome Race Fans’ … so we knew it would be a busy time for us,” Debbie Sourbeer said this week.
While they may not have many out-of-town visitors stopping by for Circle Burgers this weekend, their carhop system – in which customers have food delivered to their vehicles – has helped them stay busy during the pandemic, she said.
Dollar figures aren’t available to quantify the effects of a race weekend without spectators in the stands, but BMS and the Dragway are economic drivers for the region. One publicly available number released in 2015, for example, documented a $417 million direct economic impact from 2012 to 2014. Indirect economic impact was estimated at $1.4 billion.
Asked about the financial implications for the track of a race without in-person fans, Caldwell, with BMS, said that the coronavirus pandemic “has thrown everyone a curve ball, so we’re taking it one day at a time.”
“It’s just too early to say,” he said.
Looking ahead to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race in September, it remains to be seen how the pandemic will play out in the coming months and whether it will be safe for fans to once again convene at the “Last Great Colosseum.”
Staff writer Leif Greiss contributed to this story.
