BRISTOL, Tenn. — Race fans gearing up for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race will be able to celebrate in every one of the Tri-Cities, as Bristol Motor Speedway announced Wednesday it’s bringing back Race Week Parties.
At a news conference at BMS, speedway officials and representatives from each of the Tri-Cities shared news on the parties as well as new features and updates to the speedway that were added ahead of the night race on Aug. 17.
On Aug. 12, Kingsport will kick off festivities from 6-10 p.m. with a shindig at the Cattails at MeadowView. It will be held in conjunction with the World Long Drive Association’s Tennessee Big Shots Benefiting Niswonger Children’s Hospital. The event will be free, and attendees will be able to enjoy live music by the Benny Wilson Band, food trucks and special guest appearances.
The following day, Aug. 13, Johnson City will hold its Gearing Up for America’s Night Race, a slow 30-minute bike ride around the city that ends at Founder’s Park. Once at the park, attendees of the free event can enjoy food trucks, drinks from Atlantic Ale House, a kids’ zone and NASCAR-related attractions like stock cars and guests.
And on Aug. 14 from 1-9 p.m., the Food City Family Race Night will return to downtown Bristol. After nearly 25 years downtown, it was moved to BMS last year, which proved to be unpopular with some fans and downtown businesses.
Kevin Stafford, vice president of marketing for Food City, said it will be free this year to attend the festivities. NASCAR drivers will sign autographs, 35 vendors will serve free food and T Minus Glory, Kaitlin Baker and the Dugger band will perform.
However, excitement won’t be limited to the events leading up to the night race. Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of the speedway, announced a number of fan amenities that will be added.
Super Fan Suites have been added so fans can hang out in climate-controlled box seating, with each suite themed to a specific driver. Additionally, the High Banks & and High Heels club, the first women’s-only club in NASCAR, which debuted at the Food City 500 in the spring, will also return for the night race. Drink rails have also been added to the Richard Petty Terrace.