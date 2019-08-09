BRISTOL, Tenn. — Fans with seats in the Petty Terrace at Bristol Motor Speedway will have a bit more leg room and a new railing to place their drinks on at the upcoming Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.
The speedway is renovating its Petty Terrace section to offer guests more space and new amenities. Besides the drink rails, BMS built in additional stairs to provide more end seats.
“We’ve done this at some of the other race tracks at Speedway Motorsports, and it’s been so well received,” Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager at Bristol Motor Speedway, told the news media Friday. “We’ve heard from the fans, they love having more room to spread out and bring their things in and enjoy the race, so that’s what we’ve done here.”
The speedway removed a number of seats to create the additional space in the section, but a spokeswoman declined to provide specific details about any changes in seating capacity.
Asked if similar renovations may come to other sections of the speedway, Caldwell said they want to see how fans respond and strategically consider whether the rails and additional space might make sense in other parts of the facility.
“We’re always looking for ways to make it better for the fans,” he said.
“We have to make sure that we are continuing to up the ante and the experience,” he later added.
The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17.