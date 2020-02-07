A Bluff City, Tennessee, woman died after crashing her vehicle into a rain-swollen creek Thursday.
Anita Blass, 75, died after her vehicle went into a creek along Flatwoods Road, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators determined Blass was traveling north when she encountered a tree lying across the road.
The woman placed the vehicle in reverse and attempted to turn around at a bridge crossing, the Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It appears that she misjudged the location of the bridge and the vehicle backed off the road and overturned, landing on its top in the creek, the release states. The woman later died at the hospital.
Her death followed days of rain in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, where as much as 5 inches fell in some places over 72 hours, according to the National Weather Service. The high water resulted in evacuations, rescues, crashes and landslides, including one that displaced residents in the Dante community of Russell County.
Floodwaters began to recede late Thursday and Friday, but officials were monitoring the potential impacts on local rivers of rain forecast for next week.
“The ground is saturated, and we’re expecting another system to come in on Monday, so flooding potential will be there as we get into the early work week next week,” Derek Eisentrout, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee, said Friday.
Flooding was observed Thursday along the Clinch, Powell and North Fork Holston rivers, according to NWS data.
In Richlands, where about 100 people were evacuated, the Clinch River crested late Thursday afternoon at around 14.3 feet, which NWS labeled as “moderate” flooding above the 10-foot flood stage. By Friday afternoon, the river was just below 10 feet.
Down the river in Cleveland, the Clinch River reached a high of 20.4 feet — about 6 feet above flood stage — around 10 p.m. Thursday. NWS forecast that it would fall below flood levels today.
The Powell River at Big Stone Gap rose just above its 10-foot flood stage to 10.4 feet around noon Thursday, but quickly receded below flood stage the same afternoon.
The North Fork Holston River flooded near Saltville on Thursday, reaching up to 11.3 feet around 9:45 p.m. before falling below its 10-foot flood stage overnight.
Some parts of the region were still experiencing flooding into Friday afternoon. The North Folk Holston exceeded 16 feet at Gate City, over 4 feet above its 12-foot flood stage. NWS doesn’t expect it to fall below 12 feet until this afternoon.
Other local waterways rose with the rain but did not reach flood levels, such as the South Fork Holston River near Damascus, according to NWS.
The Tennessee Valley Authority reports a steady rise in levels at dams in Northeast Tennessee.
At South Holston Lake, reservoir elevation will likely increase from about 1,709 feet to about 1,718 feet, said James Everett, the manager of TVA’s River Forecast Center. That figure is still below South Holston’s “full pool” level of 1,729 feet.
“The lake level had been lowered already, but when we get these rain events, we start to store water,” Everett said on a conference call with reporters Friday.
At Boone Dam, water levels were about 5 feet above the 1,355-foot elevation it has been operating at in recent years while repairs have been underway at the dam. TVA is currently releasing water to lower the elevation.
“Right now, the total releases up there are about 11,000 to 12,000 cubic feet per second, which is about 70,000 to 80,000 gallons per second,” Everett said. “We’ll maintain those high release rates … until we can get those lake levels at Boone back down to their normal operating range,” he said.
Everett said the TVA will continue to watch rain forecasts as it manages flows along its waterways.
