Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED SATURDAY... A BRIEF PERIOD OF SNOW IS EXPECTED ON SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MID-AFTERNOON. ANY ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE LIGHT, GENERALLY ABOUT ONE INCH OR LESS, AND MAINLY LIMITED TO GRASSY AND ELEVATED SURFACES. ANY LIGHT ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO MELT DURING THE AFTERNOON HOURS. MINIMAL IMPACTS ARE EXPECTED. PREPARE FOR REDUCED VISIBILITIES IN SNOW SHOWERS AND SCATTERED SLICK SPOTS ON ELEVATED SURFACES SUCH AS BRIDGES, ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS.