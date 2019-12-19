BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — The unpopular speed cameras on U.S. Highway 11E in Bluff City — which netted the city and the company that operates them millions of dollars over a decade — will be turned off Jan. 8 due to a state law.
The Tennessee Freedom from Traffic Cameras Act went into effect in 2015 to prohibit speed cameras statewide except for in school zones and S-curves, but it allowed localities to keep cameras until the contracts they had with the companies that operate them expired. Bluff City had just renewed its contract with American Traffic Solutions before the law took effect.
The law doesn’t apply to red light cameras.
The cameras were activated on Jan. 1, 2010, and issue tickets to drivers who are traveling over the posted 45 mph speed limit. Verra Mobility, formerly American Traffic Solutions, based in Arizona, owns and operates the cameras and splits the revenue with Bluff City.
In total, the cameras brought in more than $1.7 million in revenue to the city and nearly $3 million to Verra Mobility, according to David Mast, senior account manager for the company.
The equipment will be taken down within 30-45 days after the cameras are turned off, depending on the weather, Mayor/City Manager Irene Wells said.
“I’m really not worried about it,” Wells said. “We’re going to have people speeding. We just have to be prepared for accidents.”
She added that she thinks the city’s Police Department is prepared for the change and for “more responsibility.” The department plans to have one officer on 11E at all times, Wells said.
Several attempts to reach Chief of Police Greg Depew for comment were unsuccessful.
Last year, the cameras generated $338,784 in revenue to the city and more than $626,000 to Verra Mobility, Mast said. A projected $300,000 in revenue to the city is listed for the 2020-21 fiscal year, according to the approved 2019-20 budget. Finance Officer Sharon Greene said the revenues, on average, made up about 14% of the budget.
At first, those issued citations were charged a total of $90, including a $40 administrative fee. That fee was later dropped so that tickets were $50.
Wells believes the city will gain revenue after the cameras are gone because drivers aren’t going to stop speeding, so more tickets will be issued, she said.
Along with the cameras came controversy. Many said they thought the cameras created a speed trap meant to bring in money, while the city maintained they were to reduce speeding and accidents along that stretch of highway.
At first, many drivers were also improperly ticketed.
The cameras also drew two federal class-action lawsuits, which were dismissed. A $6 million lawsuit filed in 2011 claimed the defendants — Bluff City, Mayor Irene Wells and American Traffic Solutions — were negligent in creating a speed trap; committed fraud for not performing a traffic study prior to putting the cameras up; violated state law by charging fees in addition to the ticket cost; and violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.
A lawsuit filed in 2012 claimed violations of the Sixth and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution and civil violations of the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Practices Act. It sought declaratory and injunctive relief and monetary restitution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.