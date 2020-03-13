BRISTOL, Tenn. – A Bluff City man has been charged in several reported burglaries of commercial mini-storage units, according to a news release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.
Kenneth James Blaylock, 55, was arrested Thursday and faces four counts of burglary, the release states. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
Bristol Tennessee police recently began investigating reported burglaries at storage units in Bristol and surrounding areas, according to the release.
Authorities said their investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact investigator Jared Patrick at 423-989-5552 or at jpatrick@bristoltn.org.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted at 423-764-TIPS (8477) or tips@bristoltn.org.
