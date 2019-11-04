BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — Bluff City Elementary School will be closed Monday due to issues with its HVAC system.

The school announced the closure Sunday night on its Facebook page.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

