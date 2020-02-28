A Blountville man has been charged with rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery and two counts of violating the sex offender registry, according to a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office news release.
David Eugene Scott III, 20, was arrested Thursday and is being held at the Sullivan County Jail on a $75,000 bond, the release states.
The sheriff’s office received a report last month and investigated allegations against Scott, the release states. Authorities then presented their findings to the Sullivan County Grand Jury, which returned a true bill for the several charges.
Scott is also a registered sex offender, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office said it would not release additional information about the case because the victim is 12 years old or younger.
