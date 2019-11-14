BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — After a Blountville man was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in September, he now faces additional charges after authorities say an investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office found hundreds of images of child pornography on his devices and social media accounts.
Thomas J. Lisk was initially charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, but now faces an additional one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, with each count being over 100 images, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The case originated with a cybertip the sheriff’s office received in July about a person in Sullivan County uploading child pornography online. A subsequent investigation led to probable cause and a search warrant of Lisk’s residence on Buffalo Road in Blountville, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office examined evidence obtained from the search warrant for evidence of child pornography and Lisk was charged with one count of count of sexual exploitation of a minor.
The sheriff’s office stated in its news release Thursday that detectives continued their work and found child pornography on devices and social media accounts belonging to Lisk. Authorities presented the evidence to a grand jury on Nov. 6.
The grand jury then returned a true bill charging Lisk with a count of aggravated sexual exploitation of minor and three counts of sexual exploitation of minor, according to the release.
Lisk is currently being held at the Sullivan County Jail on a $10,000 bond. Lisk is also being held on a failure to appear charge with a $7,500 bond, the sheriff’s office stated.
