BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — About 75 people gathered Tuesday night to pray for the return of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, who hasn’t been seen by family since December.
“The word of God says we are to bear one another’s burdens,” said Carol Woody, a Rogersville woman who attended the vigil at Blountville United Methodist Church.
Woody and her friend, Pennie Smith, of Blountville, participate in a jail ministry in Hawkins County. Since hearing the news that Evelyn was missing and an Amber Alert was issued two weeks ago today, the pair has been praying.
Woody said that, although they have prayed regularly for Evelyn, “there’s something about the fellowship” that led her to join the vigil.
Another friend, Robin Modica, of Kingsport, also joined the event.
“My heart hurts for this child,” Modica said.
The three women noted that they are mothers.
The Rev. Susan Arnold led the vigil, asking participants to come to the altar, light a candle and pray. They were also invited to tie a ribbon to the cross at the front of the sanctuary.
Those who joined were also given a pink puzzle piece with the letter E.
“We know that this case is like a gigantic puzzle, no puzzle that any of us would ever want to work, but our [Sullivan County] Sheriff’s Department and TBI [Tennessee Bureau of Investigation] and FBI have found themselves working a puzzle. And they continue to get pieces of that puzzle. They continue to look at those puzzle pieces and try to see how things go and fit together.”
Participants also passed around a candle as they prayed.
“The first Sunday that we found out that Evelyn was missing, we began lighting that and vowed to light that and pray every Sunday,” Arnold said.
During the service, Arnold noted that the participants had a chance to speak for the child because she is unable to speak for herself.
In addition to praying for Evelyn, the participants also prayed for the families, community and law enforcement officers.
The Rev. Clay Austin of the First Baptist Church of Blountville also spoke during the event.
“This is not international news to us. This is not national news. This is our child. Our community,” Austin said before leading prayer.
Evelyn was reported missing to law enforcement on Feb. 18. An Amber Alert was issued the next day.
As of Tuesday, there had been 860 tips, but no confirmed sightings, according to TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart.
Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, 18, has been charged with lying to investigators conducting the search for her daughter and remained jailed on $25,000 bail Tuesday night. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said last week she made repeated conflicting statements that delayed and impeded the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
