BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg wrapped up his third and final Tennessee campaign stop of the day Friday night, exhorting a crowd of about 300 to vote for him on Super Tuesday.
The reception inside the Tri-City Aviation hangar at Tri-Cities Airport sounded warmer than temperatures both inside the hanger — about 50 degrees — and out as rain, snow and wind moved through the region.
Fourteen states, including Tennessee and Virginia, will host Democratic primary elections next week, and the field is massive.
Bloomberg is among 15 candidates whose name will appear on the Tennessee Democratic primary ballot Tuesday and among 14 in Virginia, but much of his nearly 25-minute speech sounded like he’d already secured his party’s nomination.
“If [friends and neighbors] ask you what my campaign is all about, I’m running to defeat Donald Trump,” Bloomberg said from the stage. “I’m running a campaign for change and a campaign for sanity and a campaign for honesty and inclusion and compassion and a campaign for human decency — and God knows we need it.”
Bloomberg, 78, touted his role in supporting candidates during the 2018 mid-term elections that helped the Democrats regain a majority in the House of Representatives.
The former three-term New York City mayor emphasized his willingness to spend enough money to defeat President Trump in the November general election.
“We have a record and the resources to defeat him [Trump] in the swing states that Democrats lost in 2016, and we are going to get it done,” Bloomberg said from the stage. “We’re going to nominate someone at the top of the ticket who can build a broad coalition, rally Democrats and attract independents and moderate Republicans — because that’s what we’ve done in all three races people helped me win as mayor of New York City.”
The candidate reiterated his core issues of addressing climate change, stricter background checks on gun buyers, expanding health care and appointing pro-choice judges.
He also honed into the region, saying he would work to support family farms by ending restrictive trade agreements and helping them compete in a world market.
Bloomberg devoted several minutes criticizing the president’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.
“Make no mistake about it, the incompetence in the White House is endangering lives and hurting our economy,” Bloomberg said of the U.S. response to the disease that began in China. “It isn’t just Trump’s fault, but it’s fair to say that his failure to prepare is crippling our ability to respond now that it’s here in America.”
His remarks follow similar criticism Thursday by Democratic lawmakers during a Congressional briefing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the disease.
The president took to Twitter early Friday, saying the Democrats are now trying to blame the spread of the disease on him.
Several chartered buses brought attendees from other parts of the state.
Annette Black-Eddy of Talbott, Tennessee, is a Long Island, New York, native who was sporting a Mike Bloomberg T-shirt.
“You might not like that Bloomberg is a wealthy man. You might say he’s trying to buy the election. Well so what? You don’t look a gift horse in the mouth,” she said. “This man earned that money. He didn’t come from a wealthy family; he came from a middle-class family. He earned it with hard work and his brains. He’s made some mistakes, but he’s learned from them and he wants to give back.”
Linda Daniels of Powell, Tennessee, said she decided Friday morning to work for the Bloomberg campaign.
“I like the fact he is honest, he has some really good plans, he has experience, and I like the fact he doesn’t have to work for money — he’s self-supporting,” Daniels said.
Don Evans of Bristol, Tennessee said he came to learn more about Bloomberg.
“I hope the Democratic party will pick a moderate candidate that would have a chance of winning against Trump,” Evans said, adding he would reluctantly support candidate Bernie Sanders. But he questions how long Bloomberg will remain in the race.
“I think it would come down to Super Tuesday,” Evans said. “If he has a bad performance on Super Tuesday, I think his [Bloomberg] chances are null. He’s going to have to have 25 to 30% winning states to be a viable candidate.”
Bloomberg plans to campaign today in Virginia. He is scheduled to speak in Richmond this morning and in Tysons Corner, near Washington, D.C., this afternoon.
