Former employees of bankrupt coal producer Blackjewel LLC should receive owed wages in the near future, according to recent court filings and an attorney for the company.
For nearly four months, miners in Southwest Virginia and other parts of Appalachia have gone uncompensated for work completed in the weeks leading up to July 1, when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court. Employees reported paychecks issued around this time period bounced, leaving many with negative bank account balances after they had already paid bills at the start of the month.
Federal officials and Blackjewel reached an agreement that will result in the company paying about $2.72 million in back wages to its employees in Virginia, according to a consent judgment U.S. Department of Labor attorneys filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Abingdon.
“Payroll checks are expected to be issued this week,” Stephen D. Lerner, an attorney with Squire Patton Boggs, who represents Blackjewel, wrote in a Wednesday email to the Bristol Herald Courier.
Blackjewel — which was once the country’s sixth-largest coal producer — operated facilities in Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia and Wyoming. The company employed about 1,700 people, including 1,100 in its Eastern division. Blackjewel had about 480 employees in Virginia, according to 2018 figures from the state’s Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy.
As Blackjewel’s bankruptcy case works its way through court in Charleston, West Virginia, the U.S. Department of Labor took steps to prevent Blackjewel and other companies involved in the bankruptcy proceedings from moving thousands of tons of coal sitting at Blackjewel’s sites, including three Southwest Virginia facilities in Raven, Appalachia and Honaker. The department alleged the coal was “hot goods” made in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, which prohibits the transportation of goods if the workers who produced them are not paid in accordance with minimum wage and overtime requirements.
In order to “cool” the alleged hot goods, Blackjewel agreed to issue owed paychecks to its employees upon the sale of its Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines Wyoming to Eagle Specialty Materials LLC. As part of the agreement, Blackjewel Marketing and Sales Holdings — a separate entity from Blackjewel LLC — would pay the bankrupt company $5.47 million to be used to settle the hot goods issue by issuing paychecks to employees who worked at the eastern mines.
Court filings show that Eagle Specialty Materials assumed the obligations of paying employees at Blackjewel’s western mines.
Blackjewel’s sale of its western assets to Eagle Specialty Materials closed last Friday, according to a news release from Bristol, Tennessee-based Contura Energy. Contura previously owned the Wyoming mines before selling them to Blackjewel in 2017. However, Contura still held permits for the sites when Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy in July. As part of the recent transaction, Contura agreed to pay Eagle Specialty Materials about $90 million to take over the mines and assume about $238 million in reclamation obligations.
In a filing with the bankruptcy court in West Virginia on Monday, attorneys for Blackjewel wrote, “In the coming days, the debtors will use an agreed-upon amount of the settlement amount to pay their former employees at various eastern mines.” In Virginia, that amount is a little over $2.72 million, which the consent judgment describes as “the full extent of back wages owed” to employees for a period of June 10 to July 1.
“This is good news,” Ned Pillersdorf, an attorney who represents Blackjewel employees in the Appalachian region, wrote in an email Wednesday.
The U.S. Department of Labor did not immediately return requests for comment Wednesday, but Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia tweeted praise this week for his department’s work to obtain owed back pay for Blackjewel workers.
It remains to be seen how soon employees will receive their pay and to what extent the owed wages will heal the wounds Blackjewel’s bankruptcy created. In interviews over recent weeks with the Bristol Herald Courier, former employees described how they’ve struggled to find new jobs, keep food on the table, pay bills and ensure kids had back-to-school supplies. Others also grappled with how to get the necessary training for other industries and whether they may be able to return to mines Blackjewel has sold through the bankruptcy process.
“If Blackjewel had given us some kind of notice, then I could have planned for it,” John Paul Shortridge, 46, of Cleveland, Virginia, said in an interview earlier this month. Shortridge worked at a Blackjewel site near Honaker up until July and currently works in a welding job in Abingdon. He said he would use a check for the pay Blackjewel owes him to get caught up on his bills.
“I would never think about that place over there [in Honaker] again if they’d just pay me the money they owe me,” he added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.