BRISTOL, Va. – Blackbird Bakery in downtown Bristol plans to reopen Friday after a COVID-19 case led to a temporary two-week closing.
The eatery on Piedmont Avenue closed on June 26 after an employee had tested positive for COVID-19.
Owner Randall Perkins said Friday will mark 18 days since the employee who tested positive last worked at the bakery.
A fogging disinfectant was also used at the bakery on Wednesday, Perkins said.
