BRISTOL, Va. — The Black Friday focus for shoppers at Best Buy this year was televisions and computers.
Linda Andrews and Dennis Hammonds, of Kingsport, Tennessee, had their eyes on Amazon TV Fire Sticks, a 65-inch Samsung TV and a sound bar. Andrews was looking forward to watching the Oakland Raiders play on their new TV. The deals in the store were better than what she found online, she said.
Paul Rose, general manager of the Bristol, Virginia Best Buy location, said TVs and computers were the top sellers on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Selina Smith and Justin Chapman, of Bristol, Tennessee, were shopping for a 2-in-1 laptop and Christmas gifts for Smith’s three grandchildren. She said she plans to get her grandkids whatever they want.
“They know that they’re spoiled, so that’s a good thing,” Smith said, with a laugh.
Black Friday shopping is a holiday tradition for the couple. They’ve been participating for 10 years. It’s about spending time together and finding good deals, which is a plus since that means more presents for the grandkids, Smith said.
Jenny Brown and her daughter, of Bristol, Tennessee, were spending time “just poking around” to see what good deals they could find at stores off of I-81’s Exit 7.
“I come out between 8 and 11 because I’ve found that it’s not very busy,” Brown said. “The people that shopped Thursday night have gone home, and then the folks that are coming out today haven’t quite gotten up yet so we head home around lunchtime because that’s when it starts to get crazy.”
But she makes most of her purchases online after comparing in-store prices, she said.
“This is just fun for me — just to come out, poke around and look at stuff and then go home and buy it online,” Brown said.
Next up during the holiday shopping and giving season is Small Business Saturday today followed by Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.