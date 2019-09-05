BRISTOL, Va. — Bids to install safety vestibules and modify restrooms to meet standards for the federal Americans with Disabilities Act at three city elementary schools are more than twice the amount of funds designated for the projects.
School officials opened the bids for the three schools from a single bidder last Thursday afternoon, and the $466,000 total far exceeded the $200,000 the City Council set aside for the work.
Earlier this year, the City Council allocated $200,000 to upgrade one male and one female restroom at Highland View, Stonewall Jackson and Washington-Lee elementary schools to make them handicapped-accessible. They also agreed with a School Board plan to install security vestibules just inside the entrances of the three schools.
The bid documents sought a “lump sum” cost to do all work at each of the three schools. Skilled Services LLC, of Knoxville, was the lone bidder, and its bids came in at $165,545 for Washington-Lee, $157,380 for Highland View and $143,640 for Stonewall Jackson.
The Herald Courier obtained that information through a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request.
“On Monday night, I will be making a recommendation to our board about the three projects at Stonewall Jackson, Washington-Lee and Highland View,” Perrigan said. “I did not anticipate the $200,000 would cover the full amount, from looking at the proposals we’d been seeing throughout this process, but I thought it would be more than $200,000 — but not a whole lot more.”
Perrigan said the school division could cover a modest overrun from its school construction fund but not more than $260,000.
Restrooms at Van Pelt Elementary were upgraded by school maintenance personnel, and a contractor is scheduled to install a security vestibule there, with funds from a state safety grant rather than the city.
The city School Board’s regular meeting is Monday at 6 p.m., and they are expected to also meet jointly with the City Council that night, City Manager Randy Eads said.
Perrigan plans to recommend the School Board reject the bids.
“I think we need to look at it through a different lens. Do we go back and rebid just the safety vestibules? Do we rebid just the handicapped-accessible restrooms? We had not planned to spend that amount of money with this budget,” Perrigan said. “We’ll have to take a step back and see what the board and the City Council wants us to do.”
Complicating any decision is the ongoing discussion of closing at least two of the elementary schools and building a new elementary school somewhere near the center of the city. Council members have voiced general support for that concept during joint meetings held earlier this summer.
“There seems to be some movement toward building a new school, so taking that type of investment and putting it into schools that may possibly be closed in the very near future — from my standpoint — makes it very difficult to make that recommendation,” Perrigan said. “Whatever time we’re going to be in our current buildings, we need to make them as safe as we possibly can.”
