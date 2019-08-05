BRISTOL, Tenn. — Consumer electronics retailer Best Buy confirmed Monday it plans to open a location at The Pinnacle development in early 2020.
Best Buy will relocate its 20,000-square-foot Bristol, Virginia, store over to a larger 30,000-square-foot space at The Pinnacle, company spokesperson Jeff Shelman said. He said Best Buy is aiming for a January or February opening date.
“Our customers will have a larger assortment of products,” including home appliances and computing products, Shelman said.
Employees at the current Highlands Shopping Center store will be able to transfer to the new store, Shelman said.
Best Buy also plans to close the doors at its location at the Kingsport Pavilion Shopping Center. The company is not renewing its lease and plans to close Nov. 2, Shelman said. He said Best Buy is working to help employees in Kingsport transfer to the company’s Johnson City store and they’re hoping to have spots available at the Bristol, Tennessee store as well.
“We’re essentially taking two 20,000 square foot stores … and combining them into one bigger and better store for customers,” Shelman said.
It was first reported in June that a Best Buy store may have been in the works for The Pinnacle based on a site plan and building permit documents for a 30,000-square-foot building approved for a parcel of land at 567 Pinnacle Parkway, east of the existing CarMax. However, Best Buy declined to comment further at the time until it had signed a lease.
The Pinnacle, off I-81 at Exit 74, opened in 2014 and has become a regional shopping destination, with retailers, including Bass Pro Shops and Belk, and several restaurants.