ABINGDON, Va. — Steve Weston bought into the Beef ‘O’Brady’s name, logo and food concepts.
But, that’s about it.
“I wanted to do everything here my way,” said Weston, the owner of the new Beef ‘O’Brady’s, at 735 E. Main St., in Abingdon. “But I wanted to use their menu.”
Weston’s Beef ‘O’Brady’s is slated to open Monday, with 193 seats and an overwhelming 117 TV screens.
“This doesn’t look like any other Beef ‘O’Brady’s that they’ve ever done,” Weston promised.
Outside, a note on a window above the entrance says, “Caution: Visual Overload Ahead.”
Inside, Weston has placed rows of full-scale professional football helmets on the partitions above booths, including many pitted against each other to represent Super Bowl competitions.
The restaurant interior also includes dozens of poster-sized, framed photos of sports competitions in boxing, soccer, football, baseball and basketball.
“This area is hungry for a business like this,” said Co-Manager Kathy Davis, 58.
Weston, 69, the restaurant owner, moved to Abingdon from Delray Beach, Florida, in 1996 and opened the Abingdon Cinemall near Abingdon High School in 1998.
Early on, he had another restaurant at the Cinemall. But, that lasted only a few months. Then, a few months ago, Weston discovered Beef ‘O’Brady’s and decided to open an outlet.
Established in 1985 and based in Tampa, Florida, Beef ‘O’Brady’s is a franchise of family-themed sports pubs that feature a menu of wings, fresh Angus burgers, crisp salads, pizza and flatbreads, along with a kids’ menu and a full bar.
The restaurant chain currently operates 172 locations in 23 states, including nearby Tennessee locations at Elizabethton, Johnson City and Kingsport.
Weston figures his $2 million eatery will be successful, largely because it sits next to his movie complex, which sells 150,000 tickets a year.
Also, Weston plans to help promote the sports teams of local high schools plus nearby Emory & Henry College, which is about seven miles north of the restaurant.
“That’s another reason I like about Beef ‘O’Brady’s: Their market is the small markets,” Weston said. “And they try to integrate themselves in the sports teams of those markets, and that’s who they support, and they have pictures of the local teams on their walls. And, that kind of philosophy matched up with what we’ve done over here for 20 years.”