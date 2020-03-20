ABINGDON, Va. -- Barter Theatre is taking the stage online by offering an streaming service for ticket-holding patrons during their hiatus related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During this time that we are unable to offer our productions live, we are happy to share the filmed version of our productions with our loyal audience," the theater said in a written statement on their website. "Each recording will include the full performance as well as special bonus features and educator resources."

The announcement says the service should be available as early as March 29, and will include the full performance, bonus features and resources for educators.

The first performance the theater plans to stream is an adaptation of Peter Pan.

For more information on the service visit https://bartertheatre.com/barter-theatre-on-demand/.

