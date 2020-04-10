Ballad Health plans to temporarily close and consolidate a number of urgent care centers as it continues to see declining patient volumes at its facilities and prepares for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases, health system leaders announced Friday.
Six of Ballad’s 17 urgent care centers in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia will temporarily close and patients will be redirected to the remaining 11 facilities.
The following sites will be affected:
- Bristol at Exit 7 (patients directed to centers in Abingdon and on State Street in Bristol)
- Bristol on Volunteer Parkway (patients directed to State Street in Bristol)
- Elizabethton (directed to Johnson City)
- Gray (directed to Colonial Heights, Kingsport and Johnson City)
- Jonesborough (patients directed to urgent care in Johnson City)
- Marion (directed to Abingdon)
The closures take effect Monday, according to Mark Patterson, president of Ballad Health Medical Associates.
