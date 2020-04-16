Ballad Health is asking recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma to help treat others suffering with a disease for which there is no proven cure.
The treatment will be part of a larger research study Ballad is conducting in cooperation with the Mayo Clinic. Health system officials announced the effort Thursday during their regular bi-weekly news briefing.
Ballad Clinical Director Dr. Amit Vashist called this a potential “game changer” in terms of treating critically ill patients.
Anyone from this area who has recovered from COVID-19 — the viral respiratory infection caused by the coronavirus — is being asked to call Marsh Regional Blood Center to see if they qualify to donate plasma. Collections will initially occur at Marsh’s Kingsport location but plans are to expand collection points to Bristol and Johnson City, said Dr. Evan Kulbacki, medical director for Marsh.
“If you know anyone who has had a positive COVID-19 test, or if you yourself have recovered, please contact Marsh for this possible game-changing infusion,” Kulbacki said. “That one solitary donation will be multiplied into help for up to three patients.”
As of Thursday Ballad reported 15 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The state lists 164 cases in Ballad’s Northeast Tennessee service area and 98 are listed as recovered.
While there is no vaccine yet, one preliminary study has shown plasma transfusions from recovered patients help with recovery, he said.
“Antibodies in plasma help combat the pathogen and give that person — typically — immunity if that pathogen is ever reintroduced,” Kulbacki said.
Plasma transfusions will be reserved for patients being treated in the hospital, said Dr. Chris Metzger, Ballad’s chair of clinical research.
“You have to be hospitalized with the COVID virus and have respiratory compromised or be significantly ill. This isn’t somebody who says, ‘I’ve got COVID; I want the plasma,’” Metzger said.
“If you had one unit available, and you had seven people in there, you would try to make some tough decisions and ask people to ramp up their donations to help the other six. We will make every effort to treat everybody qualified, but this is for sick patients hospitalized with COVID,” Metzger said.
People can donate plasma every 28 days, Kulbacki said, so donors may be asked to give multiple times if they’re physically able. Additionally, donations not needed immediately can be stored or shared with other, harder hit areas.
“We can actually freeze that for a year,” Kulbacki said.
“They don’t have to be immediately used. We can put them in a freezer. Say we have an uptick in winter, they can be used in winter; the donations don’t have to be immediately used.”
This effort was put together within the last two weeks.
“To assemble a study this quickly, and to be able to tag on to the Mayo Clinic Institutional Review Board, is a really big deal,” Ballad CEO Alan Levine said.
“We’ve got the team; within two weeks, we went from idea to execution. We appreciate the work the Mayo Clinic has done to set this up nationally.”
Metzger said it is “unheard of” for something like this to come together so quickly.
“Nationally we don’t have many treatment options, so we want to hasten the process to make the therapies available while still maintaining scientific rigor and safety,” Metzger said.
