JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. -- Ballad Health announced a press conference at noon today to provide an update on COVID-19 numbers in the Tri-Cities, according to a press release.
The conference will also be used to announce additional measure by Ballad Health to "protect the safety of our community."
Follow the Herald Courier on Facebook for a live feed of the press conference.
