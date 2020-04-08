About 1,300 Ballad Health employees will be furloughed at the end of this week, the health system announced Wednesday.
This decision comes as Ballad Health faces a precipitous drop in patient volumes and revenues in recent weeks after it postponed elective procedures and ramped up its preparations for a potential surge of coronavirus cases.
As the region’s largest private employer, Ballad has 15,000 workers and operates 21 hospitals and other health care centers across Tennessee and Virginia.
The majority of the furloughed employees – about 1,100 – are on the Tennessee side of the border, Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said during a news briefing. The rest are in Virginia.
Furloughed employees will be eligible for unemployment benefits and the furlough affects less than 10% of Ballad’s workforce, Levine said.
“There’s not enough volume to support the workforce that we have,” Levine said. He said Ballad has seen a 70% reduction in business and faces a $155 million loss in revenue over the next 90 days.
Ballad will still provide health insurance to affected employees. The health system expects to eventually be able to start calling people back to work as different services become needed and elective procedures eventually resume, Levine said.
Ballad is also prioritizing employees on the frontlines of treating coronavirus cases and medical emergencies by providing guaranteed full time hours to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, respiratory therapists and nursing assistants. Even if these employees have been called off, they will still receive full pay because they may be called in if Ballad sees a surge in cases, Levine said.
