Ballad Health reported its first patient death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The individual was a man over the age of 70 with “with multiple comorbidities,” Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said during a news briefing.
“We were able to get a family member to be with this person in their final moments,” he said.
The man was from Northeast Tennessee. However, officials declined to provide any other specific details.
Levine also said he did not know whether the case was travel-related or the result of community spread of the virus.
He added Tuesday that four Ballad Health employees have tested positive for the virus.
“All four are doing well, one has already come back to work,” he said. “I think we anticipate there will be more. There’s all types of ways and reasons why team members end up getting exposed, which gets to why it’s so important for us to avoid people being in the hospital that don’t need to be in the hospital.”
The health system’s capacity also came up in Levine’s remarks. He said Ballad has 230 beds for
COVID-19 patients available at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport and Johnson City Medical Center.
“Our team is working right now on surge plans,” he said. “A lot of questions that we’re getting are, ‘What are you going to do? Do you have enough ventilators? Do you have enough ICU beds?’ The reality is if we don’t do everything we can do to avoid the spread or mitigate the spread, then the answer is clearly no, there’s not enough capacity.”
To avoid overwhelming the health system, Levine continued to reiterate that the public needs to follow social distancing measures to slow the spread of the virus.
The region has experienced a steady increase in confirmed cases over recent weeks.
In the Mount Rogers Health District in Southwest Virginia, officials reported Tuesday that they’ve seen their first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Carroll County, a second case in Wythe County and a third case in Washington County.
The Health District — which includes Washington, Smyth, Bland, Carroll, Grayson and Wythe counties, as well as Bristol and Galax — also reported its first COVID-19-related death last weekend, but did not offer any other specific information beyond saying the individual was a man in his 80s.
Thirteen cases have been reported in Sullivan County, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. The state said Sullivan County had 11 on Monday. A total of 2,239 cases were reported across the state Tuesday.
And as social distancing measures extend into the coming weeks and pressures like financial security and personal health concerns continue to mount, Levine encouraged people to connect with mental health resources.
“It is not a sign of weakness to seek help,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.