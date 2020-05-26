Ballad Health and Premier Inc. announced a partnership Tuesday with 15 health systems to acquire a minority stake in Prestige Ameritech, a domestic face mask manufacturer.
The move is part of an effort to diversify the supply chain for hospitals and curb overreliance on foreign manufacturers for personal protective equipment (PPE), according to a news release.
In addition to an equity investment, Ballad Health will commit to purchase masks from Prestige Ameritech for up to six years, inclusive of a three-year renewal option, the release states.
Headquartered near Fort Worth, Texas, Prestige Ameritech manufactures PPE with raw materials and production capabilities from the U.S., according to the release.
“Overreliance on foreign manufacturers begs for innovation as we seek to diversify the supply chain, return more manufacturing to the United States, and ensure we can protect our team members, doctors and patients,” Ballad CEO Alan Levine said. “With this long-term agreement, Ballad Health is breaking this cycle to fund American alternatives.”
The financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, the release states.
