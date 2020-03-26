Three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Mountain Empire and health officials are starting to see evidence of community-based spread of the virus, Ballad Health leaders said during a news conference Thursday.  

The health system confirmed the three cases Thursday morning, according to Jamie Swift, Ballad’s corporate director of infection prevention

One case came out of each of the following localities: Sullivan County, Unicoi County and Washington County, Virginia.

Swift said these new cases were unlikely to be immediately reflected in state figures released Thursday.  

The most current figures for Virginia, which were released by the state department of health at noon Thursday, show a total of 460 confirmed cases statewide with three in far Southwest Virginia, including two cases in Lee County and one in Washington County.  

In Tennessee, state health officials have confirmed 784 total cases. In Northeast Tennessee, the number of confirmed cases include seven in Greene County, one in Hawkins County, two in Sullivan County and seven in Washington County. Updated figures are expected to be published Thursday afternoon.

Most of the initial cases in the region had been tied to travel, but Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said the health system is starting to see evidence of community spread, which refers to the transmission of the virus between people who haven’t traveled outside the region.  

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments