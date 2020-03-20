JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. -- Ballad Health announced a patient at one of the drive-thru sites in Johnson City tested positive for COVID-19.

The medical center was notified of the positive test late Thursday night by the Tennessee Department of Health.

Jamie Swift, Ballad Health's corporate director of infection prevention, said the patient is a resident of Washington County, Tennessee. 

Swift said the patient has been quarantined and is doing well. This is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities, according to officials.

Ballad was unable to confirm whether or not the positive case is the same as the one reported at Tusculum University earlier today.

