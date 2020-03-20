JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. -- Ballad Health announced a patient at one of the drive-thru sites in Johnson City tested positive for COVID-19.
The medical center was notified of the positive test late Thursday night by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Jamie Swift, Ballad Health's corporate director of infection prevention, said the patient is a resident of Washington County, Tennessee.
Swift said the patient has been quarantined and is doing well. This is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities, according to officials.
Ballad was unable to confirm whether or not the positive case is the same as the one reported at Tusculum University earlier today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.