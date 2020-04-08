Ballad Health will furlough more than 1,300 employees later this week and require management personnel to take pay cuts amid drastic business slowdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ballad CEO Alan Levine announced the changes Wednesday during a video news conference, at the same time employees across its 21 hospitals and other health care facilities were being notified. Health care systems across the nation are having layoffs or furloughing employees as elective medical procedures, most surgeries and hospital stays grind to a halt.
At the same time, Ballad is guaranteeing hours for many of its employees who directly serve patients, including nurses and respiratory therapists.
The furloughs impact about 9% of the 15,000-member workforce.
“The corporate, administrative furlough is 600-plus people. About 1,100 of the total are in Tennessee and about 200 to 250 are in Virginia. That’s largely because the majority of our corporate functions are in Tennessee,” Levine said.
They plan to reevaluate in 60 days.
“The team members who are facing the biggest challenge with this are primarily the highest earners within the organization and those folks who are being furloughed will receive a reduction in pay,” Levine said.
“All of our senior vice presidents and above will take a 20% reduction in pay across the board. Associate vice presidents’ and vice presidents’ salaries will be reduced by 10% during this time period. And, as I’ve already announced, I am forgoing 100% of my salary during this time.”
Physicians and advanced practice providers in Ballad Health Medical Associates will also take a 20% pay reduction.
Ballad reported losing $200 million in reserves as a result of stock market declines in the wake of the pandemic and forecasts further near-term losses after the federal government directed providers to reduce elective procedures by 70% to conserve personal protective equipment and reduce public exposure.
“In the next 90 days, we face up to a $155 million loss. We will not recover those dollars unless the federal government comes up with a plan to address that,” Levine said. “We’ve lost up to 70% of our business, and we don’t know when it will come back.”
Furloughed workers in both states are eligible for unemployment benefits and additional funds through the recently passed federal coronavirus stimulus bill.
“These team members have suffered from reduced hours and income, and in many cases, have utilized their accrued paid time off,” Levine said. “The federal stimulus bill provides significant relief for team members by enabling the use of unemployment benefits in certain circumstances.”
In Tennessee, the typical unemployment benefit is up to $275 weekly, while in Virginia the weekly amount is up to $378. The stimulus bill provides an additional $600 weekly.
“The furloughed team members who live in Tennessee will not have to register for unemployment; we will do that for you. Team members on furlough will not have to pay for health insurance. Ballad Health will pay your out of pocket premiums. Plus you can be recalled anytime,” Levine said.
Additionally, the federal CARES Act permits health care workers to borrow or take an advance on retirement accounts up to $100,000 without a penalty if the withdrawal is related to the pandemic.
Furloughed workers who are recalled but don’t return to work will be considered as having resigned.
“Our goal is to bring all of our team members back,” Levine said. “How fast we are able to do it depends on how fast our volumes return. These dynamics can change based on how the federal government distributes dollars to rural hospitals.”
At the same time Ballad will provide guaranteed work hours for each pay period for those in direct patient care roles, including nursing, respiratory therapy, nursing assistants and licensed practical nurses that support bedside care as they prepare for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases.
“I’m not aware of any other health system in the country that is guaranteeing hours for RNs, LPNs, respiratory therapists and nursing assistants like we are,” Levine said. “We are making a massive investment. We are guaranteeing their full pay.”
During guaranteed work hours, if the team members aren’t needed for direct patient care, due to low volumes, they may be asked to perform other functions or may simply be called off without a reduction in pay, Levine said.
