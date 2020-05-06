Ballad Health’s third quarter financial results reflect the initial erosions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which also complicates future projections.
The regional health care system released results Wednesday from January through March that showed net patient revenue was 6% below the same period in 2019. Of the $30.9 million revenue decline in net patient revenue for the quarter, approximately 80% — $24.8 million — is attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a written statement.
Ballad initiated its disaster plan March 10 in response to the public health crisis as the first cases began appearing in the region. Patient demand for elective procedures and diagnostic services slowed by mid-March, due to concerns about the pandemic.
“The bottom line is we’re reporting an operating loss of $11.2 million for the quarter that ended in March. This compares to prior year operating income of plus $7 million so that’s about an $18 million swing on our operating results from prior year,” Ballad CEO Alan Levine said Wednesday during a media teleconference.
On March 23, the system stopped all nonemergency elective procedures. At the same time, public visits to physician practices, urgent care facilities and other routine medical services “declined precipitously.”
“On a year-to-date basis, we’re reporting a $1.1 million operating gain through March versus $14 million in the prior year,” Levine said. “We went from a 1% operating margin this time last year, to basically a .1% margin,” Levine said. “In terms of our operating cash flow, it’s 37% below prior year; year to date, we’re about $17 million below.”
Operating cash flow for the quarter of $34.9 million was $20.6 million below the same quarter in 2019.
Levine said current conditions make it impossible to predict fourth quarter revenues but it’s “safe” to expect losses will rise.
“We’re basically treating the end of the third quarter as our year end for financial purposes,” Levine said.
Results for the fourth quarter of 2020 will likely reflect the negative impact of a major loss in volumes during the month of April, the ongoing impact of increasing elective surgeries and other procedures, the unknown impact of the major trends toward unemployment and business closings and consumer ability to pay deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs.
Levine said they plan to use “very conservative” figures to develop an operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
