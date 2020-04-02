While the number of regional COVID-19 cases is relatively low compared to other areas, Ballad Health officials continue preparing to treat much larger numbers of patients, with a surge in cases now forecast in 40 to 70 days.
Speaking during the health care system’s biweekly news briefing, Ballad CEO Alan Levine talked about steps being taken to address a surge and described the philosophy of caring for both higher- and lower-risk patients who contract the virus.
“While we’re dealing with what’s in front of us, we’re also trying to plan for what we see is working, what we think will work at our capacity within those 40 to 70 days. These are steps we’re taking now for what may come later,” Levine said.
Greeneville West Community Hospital, formerly known as Tacoma Hospital in Greeneville, is now being readied to accommodate potential excess cases, joining Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap as designated COVID-19 treatment facilities.
“Within the next 24 hours, that hospital [Greeneville] will be completely emptied out of other services so that we can be prepared to do what we have to for surge capacity. We have two specifically designated facilities where we are taking action to clear the decks, if you will, so those facilities can be used for additional capacity,” Levine said.
There are presently about 70 confirmed cases within Ballad’s East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia service areas — rates much lower than metropolitan areas in both Tennessee and Virginia.
The Greeneville facility was chosen after a visit this week from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and that dialogue continues, Levine said. Ballad’s preference is to use its 21 existing hospitals rather than try to establish temporary field hospitals like Virginia is doing in three of its largest cities.
“Right now, I think the best thing to do is make sure we’re using existing hospital capacity to its maximum effectiveness. I do think there are other things that can be done to create additional capacity,” Levine said in response to a question. “Based on our modeling, we don’t think we’ll hit our capacity until 40 to 70 days from now, so there’s time here to do this and hopefully do it right by working with both states and the Corps of Engineers. We’ll continue to have those discussions.”
Ballad operates more than 20 testing locations and has tested about 1,000 people since March 17, Levine said. Those numbers are expected to rise significantly thanks to its newly acquired rapid testing capability. They expect to be able to perform about 400 tests daily within a few weeks, which will help with getting people treated more efficiently.
“If you have an urgent need and you’re referred to one of our emergency departments, you’ll be able to get the rapid test. If you are admitted to the hospital, you’ll be able to get the rapid test. That’s true for all of our hospitals,” Levine said.
All samples gathered by the rapid test will be analyzed at either Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport or Johnson City Medical Center.
Those facilities and Bristol Regional Medical Center are the system’s three flagship hospitals, featuring the most capacity and the most capability to treat the sickest patients.
“If you present at any of our hospitals that are not one of our three tertiary hospitals, [and] if you have low acuity but need to be admitted, you likely can be cared for in that hospital by that team,” Levine said. “If you have a higher acuity, where you need an intensive care level of service or ventilator level of service, you likely would be transferred to one of the three tertiary hospitals.”
Lonesome Pine and Greeneville Community West will provide additional capacity should those local community hospitals reach capacity.
“If we hit capacity, and we probably will, we’ll start using Lonesome Pine and Greeneville West trying to keep the lower acuity patients away from the tertiary hospitals so the tertiary hospitals can be used for the most high-acuity patients,” Levine said.
Ballad also issued a call Thursday for health care and public health-trained professionals and health sciences graduate students to volunteer to serve through the existing Tennessee and Virginia Medical Reserve Corps.
“The Medical Reserve Corps deploy a much-needed volunteer workforce to expand existing efforts during times of crisis. Specifically, our local health departments need people with health care training to support them by working in their offices, as well as telecommuting and working remotely,” according to a letter.
