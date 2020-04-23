Ballad Health is proceeding with planning how it will resume nonemergency procedures that were canceled in recent weeks as medical facilities prepared for an influx of COVID-19 patients.
Last month, governors in both Tennessee and Virginia issued orders directing hospitals to postpone elective surgeries in order to conserve personal protective equipment, free up capacity for COVID-19 patients and limit potential spread of the virus in health care facilities.
As thousands of elective surgeries have been delayed and health care systems face mounting financial pressures from lower patient volumes, hospitals that have not been overwhelmed with coronavirus patients are looking to resume nonemergency procedures.
At a news briefing Thursday, Eric Deaton, Ballad’s chief operating officer, said getting elective care back on the calendar would be a gradual process that’s “more like a dimmer switch than just flipping on a light.”
Key considerations will include a need to screen patients and staff members for COVID-19, continuing to control access to facilities, ensuring an adequate supply of PPE and determining how best to prioritize cases, Deaton said.
Deaton said Ballad — which serves parts of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia — has a group working internally to develop plans for elective procedures. This process will be informed by guidance from state officials, he said.
In his remarks, Deaton mostly talked about what has been happening in Tennessee, where he said a health care subcommittee of the state’s Economic Recovery Group will provide recommendations to Gov. Bill Lee about how to resume these cases.
Lee’s existing executive order remains in effect through April 30.
Meanwhile, in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday announced he will extend a ban on nonemergency surgeries for another week. The directive, which had been set to expire Friday, will remain in place until May 1.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association had called for the order not to be extended, saying its members were ready to resume elective care.
“Treating COVID-19 patients in this response is a top priority for Virginia’s hospitals,” the association’s president Sean Connaughton wrote in an April 18 letter to Northam.
“As this crisis has evolved, we have a gained a better understanding of our capacity to meet the needs of COVID-19 patients. We believe we have the capacity to treat these patients now and as the disease progresses, while at the same time safely providing care for Virginians in need of non-urgent, but medically necessary care unrelated to COVID-19,” Connaughton added.
About 60,000 Virginians have had non-urgent procedures canceled in the past month, according to the letter.
Asked about Ballad’s backlog of elective cases, Deaton said Thursday that he didn’t yet have a specific number but estimated “there’s probably thousands” of procedures that were affected.
As Ballad’s nonemergency procedures came to a halt month, the regional health care provider saw drastic drops in revenue. The regional health care provider has also furloughed about 9% of its 15,000-member workforce and many of these employees won’t be able to return until patient volumes go up.
Deaton didn’t provide detailed information Thursday about how resuming elective procedures will affect furloughed workers other than to say it will be a “phased approach” with workers being called back as caseloads increase.
On Thursday, Ballad was treating 13 coronavirus patients at its facilities and had over 300 beds available in its COVID-19 units, Deaton said.
