JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ballad Health leaders said Friday they received notification from the Tennessee Department of Health that a Washington County, Tennessee, resident tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement came as the Tennessee Department of Health released figures later Friday that raised the total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Northeast Tennessee to four, including another case in Washington County and one in Greene County.
Last week, health officials announced that there was a confirmed case in Sullivan County.
Public health officials have not yet confirmed any cases in far Southwest Virginia.
The Washington County case announced Friday involves a person who traveled out of the country and was tested at one of Ballad’s drive-thru sites, according to Jamie Swift, Ballad’s corporate director of infection prevention. Swift and other Ballad
officials spoke at a news briefing early Friday afternoon in Johnson City.
The patient remains in self-isolation and is doing well, Swift said. Officials declined to provide any other details about the specific case.
More specific information was not immediately available Friday about the two other newly confirmed cases in Washington County and Greene County, but Tusculum University in Greene County announced earlier in the day that it received confirmation that one of its students tested positive for the virus.
Operational changes at Ballad
Ballad leaders also announced a number of operational changes amid the ongoing pandemic.
Non-urgent elective surgeries will be postponed until a later date, although certain types of procedures like cancer-related surgeries and transplants will not be postponed.
Effective today, Ballad will no longer allow visitors at in-patient hospital units, long-term care units or behavioral health centers, according to Eric Deaton, Ballad’s chief operating officer.
Labor and delivery units will allow one visitor per room, which will be limited to a spouse, partner or guardian of the patient delivering a baby, Deaton said.
The neonatal intensive care unit at the Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City and rooms with pediatric patients can have up to two visitors who are parents or guardians, he said.
Supplies and testing
Speaking about medical supplies and protective equipment for staff, Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said the system is currently in good shape to treat cases.
“We have about 20% of our ICU beds are available today — that amounts to about 50 ICU beds that are available right now,” he said. “We have 164 ventilators available as of right now, [and] that does not include the ventilators that we have in our operating rooms, so we believe that we’ve got a good supply of ventilators if we need them.”
Ventilators are critical to treating severe COVID-19 cases in which patients develop severe respiratory illness and need assistance breathing.
But part of the health system’s ability to manage the situation depends on limiting infection rates and the spread of coronavirus, Levine said.
People who think they may have coronavirus are asked to stay home, self-isolate and contact Ballad’s Nurse Connect line at 1-833-822-5523.
The call center — which is supported by physicians and nurses — uses initial screening questions to determine if a test would be appropriate.
Ballad is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Swift said.
“We are asking obviously about any travel, any international travel, and then any known links to COVID cases at this point in time,” she said. “We’re also then evaluating any patient who has severe pneumonia, severe symptoms, respiratory disease, that the clinician feels, based on his clinical diagnosis or her clinical diagnosis, that all other causes have been ruled out and that we’ll pursue testing based on that to make sure it’s not COVID causing the symptoms.”
The health system has been conducting tests at drive-thru sites.
Ballad is currently seeing wait times of four to six days for private labs to process tests, but the health system is acquiring the technology to do its own lab testing for coronavirus so that results can be ready within hours, Levine said. He said Ballad officials hope to have more details next week.
Financial impacts
Talking about the pandemic’s financial effects, Levine said Ballad Health could potentially see a nine-figure impact over the next 90 days, but didn’t provide a specific number. Challenges he mentioned included impacts on cash reserves and a decreased volume of elective procedures.
Asked about whether financial challenges could lead to reductions or layoffs in Ballad’s workforce, Levine said, “On the one hand, we don’t know what the demand is going to look like in the next 90 days, and so we need our staff. On the other hand, you’re burning through cash, and that’s a big issue. And that’s an issue for any business — any employer in this region is facing that issue right now.”
He said he’s urging federal leaders to think about how to support the hospital industry in the face of significant challenges.
“The time to deal with it is not in three months once hospitals are heading into financial jeopardy,” he said. “The time to deal with it is now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.