Ballad Health is assisting hundreds of area businesses resuming operations to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.
The state of Tennessee has issued extensive guidelines for retail, dining and other businesses to reopen, and Virginia is expected to follow suit Friday in anticipation some businesses there may be allowed to reopen May 15.
The regional health care system is distributing about 300 “toolkits” of information to businesses across the region and sharing it with local chambers of commerce. It will also be available today on Ballad’s website, according to Eric Deaton, Ballad’s chief operational officer and incident commander.
“A lot of businesses in our region have had to make major changes in the way they operate, so we want to work together with them as they start to reopen in a very safe manner,” Deaton said during Ballad’s teleconference with news media. “We’re recommending businesses follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and local health department guidelines for reopening public spaces, workplaces, businesses and other areas at risk for exposure.”
Health departments in both states continue reporting few new cases across this region. Ballad is currently treating 11 patients for COVID-19 across all its facilities with more than 300 dedicated beds available.
Deaton said it is “very important” that employees and patrons participate to minimize spreading the virus, which has claimed eight lives in Ballad’s Northeast Tennessee service area and six lives in Southwest Virginia.
“This is still a very real thing out here. This virus has not gone away,” Deaton said. “We’ve got to be really smart when we do this. We don’t want to get into a situation where we have a huge spike in patients. One, it’s a deadly virus. … We’ve seen people who are dying from this. It affects different people different ways. We’ve seen people very young who have been on ventilators. It’s very important to take it seriously.”
Many of the recommendations are continuations of measures like handwashing, cleaning and maintaining distance.
“Making sure we’re washing down surfaces, washing and disinfecting high-touch areas, public areas, indoor tables, restrooms — making sure they’re cleaned appropriately,” Deaton said, reviewing recommendations. “Hand sanitizers and handwashing stations are very important for the public and employees. We would also suggest that you require employees, customers, clients and all of us wear a mask at all times when we’re in the public.”
Ballad is following its own practices after resuming some elective surgeries last week. Patients and caregivers are being screened for COVID-19 and they are taking extra precautions.
Ballad CEO Alan Levine said area business leaders have told him they “want to do the right things” to protect employees and customers.
“This seems strange to people when you’re in the workplace, and you’re all wearing masks. And it is,” Levine said. “But some of the worst cases we’ve seen, in terms of how this disease has ravaged people affected by it, were young people — otherwise healthy, robust people — who were seriously affected by this disease. You don’t want it.”
