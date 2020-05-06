Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE LOW TO MID 30S MAY RESULT IN FROST. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&