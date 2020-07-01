ABINGDON, Va. – Authorities are seeking two individuals facing charges in connection with human remains discovered Monday at a burned home near Bristol, Virginia.
Terry Dwayne Linebaugh, 35, of Blountville, and Heather Lucille Jones, 32, of Piney Flats, are both wanted by the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
Police also identified the remains as those of Anthony Lynn Walker Hammonds, 39, of Bristol, Tennessee.
The sheriff’s office has charged Linebaugh first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and arson, the release states.
Jones was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, according to the release.
The charges come after the sheriff’s office said it collected evidence from the scene, conducted interviews and worked with other law enforcement agencies.
The Goodson Kinderhook Fire Department responded to a house fire on Mary’s Chapel Road over the weekend.
On Monday, a burned body was found after a person went to check on electrical wiring at the home.
The homeowner lives out of the area and the property has been listed for sale.
“The preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and suspects met at the unoccupied residence at which time the victim was then shot multiple times,” the sheriff’s office wrote in its release Wednesday.
Anyone with information about the case or the location of Linebaugh and Jones are asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 276-676-6000.
