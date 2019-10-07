A Kingsport man is wanted in connection with an incident in which a woman was found unresponsive in a yard on Fordtown Road in Kingsport Sunday afternoon.
Nathaniel White-Young faces charges of attempted first degree murder and aggravated arson and police have secured a warrant for his arrest, according to a news release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities believe White-Young, 30, could be driving a gold 1987 Honda Civic.
Police received a report around 3 p.m. Sunday of a woman lying unresponsive in a yard. She had suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local medical facility, the sheriff’s office said in release Sunday evening. No other information has been released about the woman or her condition.
Authorities describe White-Young as a white man with a height of 5’11” and weight of 180 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 279-7330.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.