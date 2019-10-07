Nathaniel White-Young
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

A Kingsport man is wanted in connection with an incident in which a woman was found unresponsive in a yard on Fordtown Road in Kingsport Sunday afternoon.

Nathaniel White-Young faces charges of attempted first degree murder and aggravated arson and police have secured a warrant for his arrest, according to a news release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities believe White-Young, 30, could be driving a gold 1987 Honda Civic.

Police received a report around 3 p.m. Sunday of a woman lying unresponsive in a yard. She had suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local medical facility, the sheriff’s office said in release Sunday evening. No other information has been released about the woman or her condition.

Authorities describe White-Young as a white man with a height of 5’11” and weight of 180 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at  (423) 279-7330.

