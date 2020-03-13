BRISTOL, Va. - A man has barricaded himself in a residence near the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Second Street in Bristol, Virginia and is threatening to commit suicide, according to Detective Steve Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department.
The situation has been going on for about an hour, Crawford said.
Nearby Highland View Elementary School is on a soft lockdown, according to Superintendent Keith Perrigan.
He said the school division anticipates returning to normal status shortly.
Everyone is fine and safe. HVES is on a soft lockdown due a situation in a nearby residential area. We anticipate returning to normal status shortly.— Keith Perrigan (@BristolSuper) March 13, 2020
