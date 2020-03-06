Missing toddler's mother denied request for lowered bond

This undated photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Evelyn Mae Boswell. 

 Photo courtesy of TBI

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly three weeks after Evelyn Mae Boswell was reported missing, authorities have found remains that they believe to be the 15-month-old toddler.

During a search of a residence belonging to a family member of Megan Boswell in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road authorities made the discovery, according to a press release.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is holding a press conference at 11:15 p.m. The Herald Courier will be streaming the press conference live on our Facebook page.

