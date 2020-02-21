Car image

A stock photo of the type of BMW the individuals who are believed to have information about 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell are driving, according to TBI. 

 Courtesy Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Authorities released a description this morning of a vehicle driven by individuals who may have information about the whereabouts of Evelyn Mae Boswell, a missing 15-month-old Blountville girl.

People traveling in a gray 2007 BMW with a Tennessee tag 3M9-6W9 are believed to have information about the missing child, according to social media posts from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The agency shared a stock photo of the type of BMW and said the vehicle has damage to its front end. TBI did not specifically name the individuals believed to be traveling in the car.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or Boswell is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Boswell was first reported to law enforcement as missing Tuesday, but “certain family members” haven’t seen her since Dec. 26, according to previously-released information from law enforcement.

She was last seen wearing a pink track suit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments