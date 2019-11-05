TRAMMEL, Va. — Authorities have contained a wildfire at Trammel Gap that started in Russell County on Monday evening and spread into Dickenson County.

The fire, which grew to 60 acres, was first reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday and has since been controlled after crews worked into the night, according to Russell Proctor, a fire program specialist with the Virginia Department of Forestry.

Proctor said Tuesday afternoon that the cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.  

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

