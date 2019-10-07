Nathaniel White-Young
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

A Kingsport man was arrested Monday in connection with an incident in which a woman was found unresponsive in a yard on Fordtown Road in Kingsport Sunday afternoon.

Nathaniel White-Young faces charges of attempted first degree murder and aggravated arson, according to a news release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities initially said they were still searching for White-Young on Monday morning, but the sheriff’s office later shared in a Facebook post at 10:40 a.m. that officials found the man.

Police received a report around 3 p.m. Sunday of a woman lying unresponsive in a yard. She had suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local medical facility, the sheriff’s office stated in release Sunday evening. No other information has been released about the woman or her condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at  (423) 279-7330.

