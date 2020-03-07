BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell was “upset” when she learned remains were found on a relative’s property Friday, her attorney said Saturday.
Kingsport attorney C. Brad Sproles attended Friday night’s news conference in Blountville, where Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy announced that remains — believed to be those of Evelyn — were found at a property in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road.
Sproles was recently appointed by a Sullivan County court to represent Megan Boswell, 18, on a false reporting charge. Cassidy said Boswell, Evelyn’s mother, provided misleading information during the search for the girl.
After Friday’s news conference, Sproles said he went to the county jail to inform his client about the discovery. He said she was upset by the news, but he declined to further describe the mother’s reaction.
“No matter how you are connected to this case, it’s a tragedy,” said Sproles, when asked about his reaction to the news.
Sproles said he does not believe his client has spoken with investigators since the news broke because he has asked to be present when she is interviewed.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation provided little information Saturday about the case.
“At this time, we are unable to release any further details regarding this active investigation.” SCSO Capt. Any Seabolt said in an email.
On Saturday, TBI spokesman Josh DeVine said authorities were still awaiting confirmation about the identity of the remains. An autopsy is being conducted.
“Our case remains active and ongoing,” DeVine said.
As with any case, DeVine said the TBI encourages anyone with information to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
The case began Feb. 18, when SCSO Detective Tracy Haraz said she received a Tennessee Department of Children’s Services referral stating that Evelyn had not been seen since before Christmas, an affidavit filed in Bristol General Sessions Court states. Haraz and a DCS case worker went to a home on Sandy Point Drive to speak with Megan Boswell.
The mother told them that Evelyn was with the child’s father, Ethan Perry. But Haraz said she discovered that Perry, 20, is actively enlisted in the Army, stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana, and did not have Evelyn.
Initially, the public became aware of Evelyn’s disappearance Feb. 19, when the SCSO announced it was looking for information to help it find the girl. Later in the day, the TBI issued a statewide Amber Alert.
The following day, the SCSO said it was looking for the occupants of a 2007 BMW and investigators wanted to speak with its occupants because they might have information about Evelyn.
On Feb. 21, a Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office detective in North Carolina found the BMW. The occupants, William McCloud, 33, and Evelyn’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, 42, were arrested and charged with a fugitive warrant for theft charges related to the car in Tennessee. They have since been extradited and released from the Sullivan County jail on bond. They are wearing ankle monitors.
Tips took investigators to North Carolina and Virginia, where searches were conducted.
Locally, authorities have written search warrants in the case, but they are under seal and not available to the public. One search was conducted at a mobile home on Sugar Hollow Road. The TBI has confirmed it executed several search warrants during the investigation.
Megan Boswell remains incarcerated at the Sullivan County jail on $25,000 bail. She faces two to four years in jail on a Class D felony, according to Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus.
Staubus said during Friday’s conference that the investigation involves forensics and “old-fashioned” investigative work.
