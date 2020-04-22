State lawmakers set the stage Wednesday for a Nov. 3 public vote on casino gaming by approving a series of gubernatorial amendments to legislation allowing casinos in five Virginia cities including Bristol.
Meeting in a historic reconvened session, the Virginia General Assembly approved amendments proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam, finalizing legislation to license one casino to operate in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond, if approved by voters of each city.
The primary amendment directs the state’s portion of gaming tax proceeds from casinos to fund public school construction and repair statewide.
Members of the Virginia state Senate assembled in the Virginia Science Museum and wore masks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At 1:28 p.m., they voted 30-9 with no discussion in favor of the amendments. The Senate approved the House version 29-11 at about 6:30 p.m.
The 100-member House of Delegates, meeting outside beneath a tent in Capitol Square, voted 66-29 at 1:35 p.m., to approve the companion House Bill 4. Just before 7:30 p.m., delegates cast the final vote, approving the Senate bill 64-29.
Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, noted the bills continued to have widespread support.
“With the governor’s amendments agreed to on a broad bipartisan basis, the General Assembly took its final step to pass legislation that allows casino projects in Virginia,” Pillion said in a statement. “Today’s vote was to redirect a portion of revenue from those projects to fund school construction and improvement, which our delegation has made a priority.”
Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, noted a Bristol project could aid the entire region.
“It has been a long journey to get the bill passed. It is now up to the citizens of Bristol,” Kilgore said. “This is an important economic development project that will help Southwest Virginia move forward.”
City Manager Randy Eads said the city appreciates the governor and General Assembly for their work and consideration.
“Years from now we can look back at history and say this is the day Richmond recognized that fiscally struggling localities needed something different in order to prosper. This legislation will now allow Bristol to control its own destiny,” Eads said.
Bristol business leaders Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy proposed to build a casino resort with hotel and convention center at the Bristol Mall property on Gate City Highway. The project was first announced in September 2018 and, last November, Hard Rock International announced it would be the operator and an investor in the project.
“We are pleased that HB 4 and SB 36 gained final passage today and will become law on July 1,” according to a statement from the Bristol casino team. “We want to thank those at the local and state level who have contributed to this significant opportunity. We want to thank all of these individuals and organizations for their commitment.”
Two steps spelled out in the legislation must occur before the Hard Rock project can be inserted into the referendum language. The city is currently seeking proposals to select a preferred gaming operator to operate a casino in the city. Written proposals must be submitted to the city manager by May 8 with the City Council scheduled to vote on the subsequent selection.
Once an operator is formally chosen, they will be reviewed by the Virginia Lottery Board to determine they are qualified. If approved by the state, the Hard Rock project would be listed on the November referendum.
“We now have the opportunity to bring thousands of jobs to Bristol and begin building a diversified economy,” Eads said. “This casino resort is a catalyst that will allow us to attract industry that is complimentary to the casino resort and attract other types of businesses that want their employees to have outdoor recreation, music and a low cost of living opportunities in our region.”
Eads also expressed his thanks to the Bristol casino group, who plan to construct the facility without seeking any financial incentives or tax relief.
“We appreciate all the effort Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy have put into this project for our city and region,” Eads said. “We look forward to seeing Hard Rock Bristol light up the sky.”
Unlike the other five cities, the legislation dictates gaming tax revenues from a Bristol casino would be shared with the 12 counties included in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Bristol service district — Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe.
Legislation establishes the “Regional Improvement Commission” which would be tasked with distributing the money. Commission members would be appointed to two-year terms by each of the local governing bodies of each county.
The Pamunkey Indian tribe, which proposes to establish casinos in Richmond and Norfolk, also expressed its thanks.
“The Pamunkey Tribe thanks the governor and the General Assembly for recognizing their right to pursue gaming and for allowing the tribe be included in this legislation,” according to spokesman Jay Smith. “This will enable the tribe to move forward as it looks to establish programs and services to help their tribe and support the Commonwealth. As Native Virginians, the tribe will keep its profits in Virginia and reinvest locally — benefitting Virginians and particularly the residents in the communities its casinos will operate.”
Prior to the votes, there was no discussion by either body about the amendments. Northam left the language vague and will leave it up to the House and Senate to determine how to allocate funding for school construction and repair.
“Revenues from casinos will not start for three years or more, allowing the General Assembly ample time to determine the best way to use the revenues and invest in Virginia’s schools,” bill patron Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, said in urging support for the legislation.
Lawmakers also approved Northam amendments to allow sports betting legislation — 64-30 in the House and 27-13 in the Senate — which will allow sports betting to become legal in the state.
In other votes, the House voted 77-17, with one abstention, to allow skills games, or gray machines, to remain in operation until July 2021. The Senate also approved that amendment 32-8, following a lengthy debate. Under the plan the Virginia ABC Authority is assigned to collect tax revenues from operators. Funds would go into a new COVID-19 fund administered by the governor.
