BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sullivan County Schools, including Bristol City Schools, Kingsport City Schools, will temporarily close from Monday through Friday, March 27, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As a community, we are all concerned with the health and well-being of our citizens and feel this is the most appropriate measure for Sullivan County's student's and families at this time," wrote Bristol City Schools Interim Director Annette Tudor, Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse and Sullivan County Schools Director David Cox in a statement Sunday.
The closure includes sports and extra-curricular events. The statement said that the individual school districts will contact students and their families with more information about teaching plans, meals and other key details.
Tudor, Moorhouse and Cox also stated that toward the end of the two-week shutdown, school leaders will discuss "when and how school will resume. Additional information will be communicated to you at that time with those details," they wrote.
