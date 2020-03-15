BRISTOL, Tenn. -- Bristol City Schools, Kingsport City Schools and Sullivan County Schools will temporarily close from now through Friday, March 27, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As a community, we are all concerned with the health and well-being of our citizens and feel this is the most appropriate measure for Sullivan County's student's and families at this time," wrote Dr. Annette Tudor, the Bristol City Schools Interim Director, Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, the Kingsport City Schools Superintendent and Dr. David Cox, the Sullivan County Schools Director, in a statement sent out late Sunday afternoon.
The closure, which is now effective, includes sports and extra-curricular events. The statement said that the individual school districts will contact students and their families with more information about teaching plans, meals and other key details.
Tudor, Moorhouse and Cox also stated that toward the end of the two-week shutdown, school leaders will discuss "when and how school will resume. Additional information will be communicated to you at that time with those details," they wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.