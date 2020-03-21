Visitation has been suspended at crowded jails and prisons across the Mountain Empire as officials attempt to keep the COVID-19 virus from affecting inmates.
Bristol Virginia Sheriff David Maples asked visitors of the city jail Wednesday a series of questions: Are you feeling well? Have you been out of the country? Have you been around anyone infected by the coronavirus?
Maples and his staff have been actively trying to keep the novel coronavirus out of the jail, where about 160 prisoners are currently incarcerated. The jail’s capacity is 67 inmates.
“We’ve taken some steps in the jail to limit public access,” said Maples, adding that signs have been placed on facility doors to warn visitors.
Fingerprinting, outside volunteers and visitation have been suspended.
The sheriff noted that the lobby remains active, and officers are still working, but sick people are asked to stay away. He advises people to call in advance.
“We can’t turn away people that come to our doors that are under arrest,” Maples said.
If there is a possibility an inmate has COVID-19, the person is separated from the general population, which is what the jail already does for those with the flu. If the inmate has further medical issues, they may be sent to the hospital.
Currently, the city jail has rapid flu tests that allow jail staff to quickly determine whether the inmate has flu and not COVID-19.
The jail is working with the local health department and Ballad Health.
Lt. Keith Pensinger said the jail has proper uniforms and equipment for handling people who might have the COVID-19.
He noted that inmates inside the jail are well aware of the
COVID-19 pandemic because they have been informed by staff and the news. So far, he said the inmates appear to be understanding of changes that have been made at the jail.
The Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority, which includes facilities in Abingdon, Duffield, Haysi and Tazewell, is evaluating its Continuity of Operations Plan/Emergency Plan, according to authority Superintendent Stephen Clear.
Every facility is also intensifying the cleaning cycles and evaluating precautions set by the Virginia Department of Health.
“The medical screening protocol used to evaluate every incoming individual has been modified to include questions linked to the coronavirus, and training for the nurses and staff have been reviewed,” Clear said. “The authority will continue to monitor the Virginia Department of Health for new information and procedures and follow our established protocols.”
The Sullivan County jail in Tennessee has a three-part plan when it comes to COVID-19.
“All officers will clean and sanitize the booking and guard station areas at the beginning of their respective shifts,” said Capt. Andy Seabolt. “This includes counter tops, keyboards, mice, door knobs, et cetera …”
Officers are also reviewing information from the Centers for Disease Control on COVID-19, such as symptoms, risk and prevention.
The CDC Hygiene Information Video has been uploaded on all kiosks in the jail cells. Inmates have to review the video before they are able to conduct any other items on the kiosks, Seabolt said.
The jail had 748 inmates as of Friday, though its capacity is 619.
All new arrestees in Sullivan County have their temperatures taken during the intake process prior to entering the facility. If the temperature is greater than 100 degrees, the intake officer is to contact the on-duty medical staff for additional screening. In the event that person needs to be segregated from the normal population, that will occur as well, Seabolt said.
There have been no known cases of COVID-19 in the state prison systems of Tennessee and Virginia, but both states are taking precautions against the virus. All visitation has been suspended, and offender transfers and movement between facilities have been suspended.
If an inmate tests positive for COVID-19, just like with the flu, the state departments of corrections would report that case to the state Department of Health and follow their guidance.
There has been discussion at both the state and local levels of possibly releasing inmates at high risk for coronavirus from custody. However, no action has been taken. They’re also considering keeping new inmates who have been charged with misdemeanors and non-violent crimes from being incarcerated.
The Bureau of Prisons, which operates USP Lee in Southwest Virginia, has also suspended visitation. The government is also suspending transfers, employee training, volunteers and official travel. Like local jails, Lee is also screening inmates and staff for possible COVID-19 cases.
