The meaning and significance of Easter hasn’t changed for Keith Williams, but how the 45-year-old pastor of CrossPointe Church in Bristol, Tennessee, will spend next weekend’s holiday will be much different than in the past.
First, Saturday’s Easter Eggstravaganza that his church has organized for more than a dozen years will not be held. The event at Twin City Drive-In usually featured more than 1,500 eggs for kids to hunt, and prizes such as bicycles, scooters and fishing poles were given away.
Secondly, Sunday’s Easter services were expected to draw such a large crowd that festivities were going to be moved to one of the auditoriums at the Marquee-12 Cinemas for the second year in a row. Instead, Williams will deliver his message online from the pulpit at the small church on Spring Drive.
For church leaders and churchgoers, the coronavirus pandemic has meant they can’t gather in large groups at their places of worship as social distancing becomes the norm.
Pastors, preachers and ministers have had to rely on technology to get their messages out, while church members have had to rely on unique ways to get their spiritual fill and fellowship.
Beginning today, Bluff City United Methodist Church in Tennessee will hold drive-in worship services each Sunday.
Pastor Sean Glenn is urging his parishioners to practice social distancing by parking their vehicles in alternate spaces in the church’s lot, rolling down their windows and listening to music and Glenn’s message before heading home.
“These are very challenging times facing everyone, but it’s a beneficial time for the church to reach beyond the walls and focus on being the church rather than going to church,” said Travis Ingle, pastor of North Bristol Baptist Church in Virginia. “It’s a change of perspective and priorities and a time to learn to be innovative and creative.”
Williams is using Facebook Live, email and text messages to get his sermons to his congregation and implementing Zoom video conferencing for staff meetings, life groups, youth meetings and children’s meetings.
“The majority of our church consists of families with children, so they’re pretty tech-savvy,” Williams said. “For those who aren’t, we’ve spent extra time assisting them with technology questions and helping them get set up. In addition, our leadership has been fantastic in calling our church family to check on their well-being and to provide encouragement.”
T.J. McAmis is the pastor at Mount Olive Freewill Baptist Church in Wise, Virginia, and his church leaders have taken to delivering daily devotions across social media platforms.
“We are sending content out each day to help our people who are spending so much time alone,” McAmis said.
Those post-church festivities next Sunday will also have a different look.
“I guess we will be holding our own small family egg hunt in the backyard,” said April Marrone, 38, who has two children and attends Victory Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. “Also, I have a big family, so I imagine we will have to get creative for our lunch and dinner we have.”
Washington County, Virginia, native Travis Debusk, 42, has attended Glade Spring Baptist Church his entire life and admits it will be strange and different not sitting in a pew and hearing a sermon there next Sunday.
However, it’s also given him a different perspective.
“This year we won’t get to celebrate in our typical way with sunrise services and huge meals together, but the meaning will not be any less significant. Who knows?” Debusk said. “Without all the hustle and bustle of preparing for those events, we might find ourselves with more time to reflect on just what Easter means and how we must appreciate and cherish the sacrifice made at the cross on our behalf.
“Prior to cancellation of our services, one of the bulletin boards in our building was already prepared for Easter. It has a picture of the tomb and some Scripture taken from Psalm 30:5 that says, ‘Weeping may tarry for the night, but joy comes in the morning.’ To me that speaks volumes. Joy will definitely come when we can get through this and gather back together again.”
