Bristol area big-box retailers are offering special hours and special pricing on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
With several dozen stores and restaurants, The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee, off of Interstate 81 at Exit 74 is slated for a busy Black Friday.
“We are bringing to the region people from a five-state area that get to come to a place where they can spend all day,” said Heather Hill, property manager at The Pinnacle. “There’s plenty of variety for people of all ages and what any person needs.”
Nationwide, about 165.3 million people are expected to shop in stores and online between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday on Dec. 2, according to data from the National Retail Federation.
But despite the attention given to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, NRF survey data released earlier this month found that over half of consumers already started their holiday shopping.
For the holiday sales season between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, NRF forecasts consumers will spend a total of $727.9 and $730.7 billion, with consumers expecting to spend an average of $1,047.83 — a figure which includes purchases made earlier — for the holiday season.
“Thanksgiving is still a hallmark of the season, and there’s billions of dollars in shopping still to come. But many consumers have already been shopping for weeks, and retailers are increasingly adapting to that,” Matthew Shay, NRF’s president and CEO, said in a news release.
A pre-Black Friday survey conducted by a separate industry group — the International Council of Shopping Centers — found that 85% of adults plan to shop over the four-day weekend, and 80% would visit a mall or shopping center.
Over the course of the coming weekend, shoppers expect to spend an average of $470 apiece for a total of $101.4 billion, according to the survey of about 1,000 U.S. respondents.
Here are a few of the major stores and their hours for Thursday and Friday:
Bristol, Virginia stores
Best Buy
» 16680 Highlands Center Blvd. Drive, Bristol, VA 24202
» Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
» Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cabela’s
» 361 Cabela Drive
» Thanksgiving: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
» Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sam’s Club
» 13249 Lee Highway
» Thanksgiving: Closed
» Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Target
» 16600 Highlands Center Blvd.
» Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
» Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
T.J. Maxx
» 16740 Highlands Center Blvd.
» Thanksgiving: Closed
» Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Walmart Supercenter
» 21531 Market Center
» Thanksgiving: 24 hours
» Black Friday: 24 hours
Bristol, Tennessee stores
Bass Pro Shops
» 1 Bass Pro Drive
» Thanksgiving: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
» Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Bed Bath & Beyond
» 442 Pinnacle Parkway
» Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. to Midnight
» Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Belk
» 470 Pinnacle Parkway
» Thanksgiving: 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.
» Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
DICK’S Sporting Goods
» 434 Pinnacle Parkway
» Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
» Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Gap Factory Store
» 562 Pinnacle Parkway
» Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
» Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Marshalls
» 454 Pinnacle Parkway
» Thanksgiving: Closed
» Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Old Navy
» 580 Pinnacle Parkway
» Thanksgiving: 3 p.m. to 12 a.m.
» Black Friday: 24 hours
Walmart Supercenter
» 220 Century Blvd.
» Thanksgiving: 24 hours
» Black Friday: 24 hours
