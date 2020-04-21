A major regional free clinic planned for Wise County in July has been cancelled for the first time in its 20-year history due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced this week.
Formerly known as the Wise Remote Area Medical clinic, the Move Mountains Medical Mission was set to deliver a variety of health care services at the Wise County Fairgrounds on July 10-12.
But amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19, leaders announced that they needed to prioritize public health and safety by canceling the event, which draws hundreds of patients each year for free dental, vision and medical services.
“It was a really hard decision for us to make, but we felt that public safety was of paramount importance,” said Dr. Teresa Tyson, president and CEO of the Health Wagon, a nonprofit that provides mobile health services to medically underserved communities in Southwest Virginia. The Health Wagon has been a leading force behind the clinic over the past two decades.
Tyson said some of the key considerations that led to the decision include a need to protect volunteers and staff members, as well as the fact that many of the patients come from populations that may be more vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19.
Public health officials have warned that elderly people and anyone with serious underlying medical conditions may be at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus.
“We could not take a chance because I know that we have a very vulnerable population here,” Tyson said about holding the large clinic. Some of the factors she pointed to are that the region has a population that tends to be older, people often have comorbidities and there are health disparities like higher rates of chronic illness compared to other areas.
This was a significant year for the annual clinic, as it was the first time it would be held after RAM announced that it would step back from being a head organizer of the multi-day event while leadership would primarily shift to the Health Wagon.
July’s event was also supposed to offer an expanded set of services to include veterinary care, more advanced diagnostics, a greater focus on spiritual outreach and a regional resource fair, Tyson said.
The Health Wagon is still hoping to do some sort of drive-through event at the Wise County Fairgrounds to distribute food, toiletries, school supplies and other essential items to people who need them, but the details are still being worked out, she said. The nonprofit is still looking for individuals and organizations to partner with it on this effort.
A news release about the change this week states the Health Wagon and the Virginia Dental Association Foundation – which was set to concurrently offer dental services at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise Convocation Center – would start planning for next year’s clinics.
“The COVID virus will not defeat us,” Tyson said. “We’ve built so much momentum over the 20 years. This is not going to stop us.”
