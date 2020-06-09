BRISTOL, Tenn. – A case involving two people accused of stealing a car that authorities sought as they searched earlier this year for a missing Blountville toddler was bound over to a Sullivan County grand jury on Tuesday.
Angela Boswell and William McCloud both appeared Tuesday morning in Bristol General Sessions Court, where Judge Klyne Lauderback found probable cause for the theft charges to move forward.
Angela Boswell is the grandmother of Evelyn Boswell, the child whose remains were found in March on family property in Blountville following an extensive search that started after the toddler was reported missing in February.
Officials have not charged anyone in the toddler’s death.
Boswell and McCloud - her boyfriend at the time - were arrested Feb. 21 in Wilkes County, North Carolina, after they were found in a BMW sought in connection to an Amber Alert issued in the search for Evelyn.
Both were charged with stealing the car, extradited to Tennessee, jailed and then released on bail.
Boswell previously told the Bristol Herald Courier they did not steal the car in question.
The next court date in the car theft case is scheduled for Aug. 14.
The two have since returned to the Sullivan County Jail this spring on charges unrelated to the Evelyn Boswell case.
Boswell was arrested in March after authorities accused her of breaking into her parents’ home near Kingsport. She faces charges of theft under $10,000, introduction of drugs into a penal facility and possession of counterfeit money.
Meanwhile, McCloud was arrested last month on charges of domestic assault, child abuse, child neglect and a violation of an order of protection.
In a separate case, Megan Boswell, the child’s mother, was charged last month by a Sullivan County with 11 counts of making false reports to authorities as they searched for her daughter.
Megan Boswell is currently incarcerated on $150,000 bail and her next court date is set for July 31.
A Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman confirmed Tuesday that the investigation into the child’s death is ongoing.
“The investigation into the death of Evelyn Boswell is still active and investigators continue to work on it,” Capt. Andy Seabolt wrote in an email. “There is not any new information that we can share at this time.”
